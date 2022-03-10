Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Is AAP heading towards landslide win?
Punjab Election Result LIVE: AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann exuded confidence of the party's victory on Wednesday.
With exit polls predicting Aam Aadmi Party's victory in Punjab, the party is looking forward to the results on Thursday with heightened expectations even as Congress leaders have also expressed confidence of retaining the state.
If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.
Several surveys predicted Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which is in power in Delhi, getting a landslide victory.
It is the first time that BJP fought over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. BJP leaders have talked of putting up a strong performance in the polls.
