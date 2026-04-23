Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls LIVE: Voters come out en-masse, registers 37.57% vote at 11 am

Tamil Nadu is witnessing mega voter turnout even during the first few hours of voting. The voter turnout in the state was recorded at 37.57 per cent at 11 am on Thursday, according to Election Commission of India.

In Tamil Nadu, the highest turnout of 42.45 per cent was in Tiruppur district followed by Namakkal at 41.41 per cent, then Erode at 41.00 per cent. Chennai district registered a turnout of 35.47 per cent, Coimbatore at 38.62 per cent and Madurai at 36.22 per cent. The lowest voter turnout was recorded in the Nilgiris at 32.62 per cent

The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay, DMK minister KN Nehru, along with actors Rajinikanth and Dhurv Vikram, cast their votes this morning.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received. Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

MK Stalin inspects election war room set up Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday visited the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, to inspect the election war room set up for the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Stalin checked the functioning of the control room and enquired about the calls received there. The war room has been set up to manage election-related coordination and to address queries and issues raised by party functionaries on the ground.

A dedicated control room has been established at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai to handle election coordination work. Party members have been given a phone number, 08069446900, to raise election-related questions, complaints, and feedback.

Officials said the system is aimed at improving communication within the party network and ensuring faster response to ground-level concerns during the election period.