TN Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The counting of votes will soon begin in Tamil Nadu to declare the verdict for the Lok Sabha polls conducted in the state in a single phase on April 19 to elect 39 members in the Parliament. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am to decide the fate of parties like AIADMK, BJP and DMK in the state in the general elections which were conducted in seven phases across the country in over one month.
Tamil Nadu sees the primary contest between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).
In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, DMK had secured 24 seats, Congress scored 8, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 1, CPI(M) 2, CPI 2, IUML 1, and AIADMK 1.
BJP's aim this year was to attract voters seeking change and a third force apart from the dominant DMK and AIADMK parties.
What are the total numbers of candidates and constituencies?
There are 950 candidates across 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu that are up for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
What are the key constituencies to watch out for?
The full list of constituencies include Arakkonam, Arani, Chennai Central, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chidambaram, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Perambalur, Pollachi, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Sriperumbudur, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar.
Among these, the important ones are:
Coimbatore: BJP opposition leader K Annamalai is competing against AIADMK leader Singai Ramachandran and DMK leader Ganapathy P Rajkumar. Annamalai, who resigned from his position as an IPS officer to pursue a career in politics, has promised to relocate the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) offices to Coimbatore, along with the Indian Institute of Management.
Thoothukkudi: DMK leader and current MP Kanimozhi, who defeated Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP in 2019, is the key candidate.
Chennai Central: Vinoj P Selvam of the BJP and DMK's former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran are competing for this seat.
Nilgiris: This constituency has a triangular tussle with DMK's A Raja, AIADMK's Logesh Tamil Selvan, and BJP's L Murugan vying for victory.
What did exit polls predict?
Major exit poll results indicate that the ruling DMK-led INDIA bloc could get 33–37 seats, while the NDA could secure 2–4 seats and the state's opposition party, AIADMK could score 0–2 seats.
Despite its poor performance in the 2019 elections, the BJP is aiming to make inroads this year. While independent assessments project BJP could get 10-15% of the votes this year, Annamalai claims it would be much better than the predictions.
Strict security measures are in place in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district as the counting of votes is set to begin shortly.
The important NDA faces are the BJP’s Nainar Nagendran in Tirunelveli, Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) founder and BJP candidate A C Shanmugam in Vellore, BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan in Kanyakumari, T T V Dhinakaran of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in Theni and O Panneerselvam from Ramananthapuram.
