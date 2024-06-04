UP Elections Results 2024 Live: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting on June 4 will define India’s political scenario for the next five years. Out of all the states, political pundits will keenly observe the vote counting of constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the highest number of representatives to the Lok Sabha (80).
The state is also home to constituencies with high-profile candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, etc.
A total of 851 candidates, including 771 men and 80 women, contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh. The maximum number of candidates (28) contested the general elections in the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency and the minimum of four in Kaiserganj.
Who are the key candidates from UP?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi contested Lok Sabha elections from UP’s Varanasi constituency. Union Minister Rajnath Singh is eyeing another term as Lok Sabha MP by contesting elections from the Lucknow constituency. Rahul Gandhi fought the Lok Sabha poll from Raebareli against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Tomorrow’s vote counting will also decide the fate of SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, who contested Lok Sabha polls from Kannauj against BJP’s Subrat Pathak. Leaders like Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav are also in the fray.
What is UP’s voter turnout for Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
Uttar Pradesh registered a 56.92% voter turnout in the seven phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a 2.19% decline compared to previous elections.
Check all the latest election result updates related to Delhi, Haryana, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram.
Rajnath Singh to face test in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh contested the UP’s Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow. In addition to Singh, nine more candidates are in fray. His main competitor is considered to be Mohammad Sarwar Malik fielded by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Lucknow.
UP Election Results LIVE: Key candidates conteting LS polls in UP
UP Election Results LIVE: Key candidates contesting general elections from constituencies in UP are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, etc.
UP Election Results LIVE: Vote counting to begin today at 8
UP Election Results LIVE: Voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will begin on Tuesday, June 4 at 8 am. In Uttar Pradesh, vote counting will be held for all 80 seats including Varanasi, Lucknow, Amethi, etc.