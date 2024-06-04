West Bengal election results 2024 live Updates: The voting in the 2024 general elections in West Bengal occurred in all seven phases from April 19 to June 1, electing 42 members to the 18th Lok Sabha. The main contenders from West Bengal are the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a coalition of the Left Front and Indian National Congress. The state witnessed the highest voter turnout at 78%.
What are the important battlegrounds in West Bengal?
Although the fate of 33 constituencies will be decided today, the polling in 9 constituencies—Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar—demands close attention. Significant battlegrounds also include Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, and other regions throughout the state.
What do exit polls say?
Exit polls predict a sweeping victory for the BJP in West Bengal, driven by their aggressive campaign against Mamata Banerjee. According to TOI, two exit polls, Matrize and Jan Ki Baat, have given the BJP 21-25 and 21-26 seats, respectively.
The NDTV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll forecasts 16-18 seats for Mamata Banerjee's party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to the Hindustan Times, India News-D-Dynamics projects 21 seats for the BJP and 19 for the Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, Republic Bharat-Matrize predicts 21 to 25 seats for the BJP and 16 to 20 seats for Mamata Banerjee's party in the state.
Multiple incidents of violence and attempts to manipulate the polls were reported in West Bengal during the voting days.
Check all the latest election result updates related to Delhi, Haryana, MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram.
West Bengal election results 2024 live Updates: Top candidates in the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections
West Bengal election results 2024 live Updates: TMC chairperson Abhishek Banerjee is contesting against BJP's Abhijit Das, while Mahua Moitra is running from the Krishnanagar constituency. In the Hooghly constituency, Tollywood celebrities Rachna Banerjee (TMC) and Locket Chatterjee (BJP) are vying for the seat.