West Bengal Election Results 2024: Will Modi magic fail to colour West Bengal in Saffron?
Initial trends indicated the BJP leading in West Bengal. However, the latest update presents a contrasting scenario, with the TMC leading with 22 seats in the state.
After a tough fight during the campaigning, the political parties are gearing up for the results of the 2024 General Elections. As per the latest report, the TMC is leading with 22 seats, BJP is trailing with 12 seats and INC legging behind with two seats in West Bengal.