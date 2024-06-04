Explore
West Bengal Election Results 2024: Will Modi magic fail to colour West Bengal in Saffron?

Livemint

Initial trends indicated the BJP leading in West Bengal. However, the latest update presents a contrasting scenario, with the TMC leading with 22 seats in the state.

West Bengal Election Results 2024: Will Modi magic work in West Bengal 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results? Premium
West Bengal Election Results 2024: Will Modi magic work in West Bengal 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results?

After a tough fight during the campaigning, the political parties are gearing up for the results of the 2024 General Elections. As per the latest report, the TMC is leading with 22 seats, BJP is trailing with 12 seats and INC legging behind with two seats in West Bengal. 

The state is significant in the political arena as it will elect 42 members to the 18th Lok Sabha, with the prime focus on Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar constituencies. Important battlegrounds also include Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat, and other regions throughout the state.

In the 2019 exit polls, pollsters forecasted a close contest between the Modi-led government and TMC, with BJP projected to win 19 to 23 seats and Trinamool expected to secure 19 to 22 seats. Eventually, Trinamool Congress (TMC) formed the government by winning 22 seats, while BJP closely followed with 18 seats, and the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only 2 seats.

According to the 2024 exit polls announced on June 1, the BJP is projected to win between 21 and 30 seats. The ABP-CVoter poll predicts the BJP will secure 23 to 27 seats, while the India Today-My Axis poll estimates 26 to 31 seats. 

Several incidents of violence occurred during the polling period in West Bengal. The TMC alleges that the BJP, supported by central forces, has instigated a campaign of fear to manipulate the elections, while the BJP has countered with claims of violence attributed to the TMC.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST
