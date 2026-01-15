BMC Election 2026: Dhurandhar actress Saumya Tandon struggles to find her name on voter list - ‘this is my right’

BMC Election 2026: Dhurandhar' fame actor Saumya Tandon faced trouble while trying to cast her vote during the Maharashtra local body elections held on Thursday.

Despite checking her details online, she had to visit more than one polling booths for BMC as her name was missing from the voter list at two places.

Saumya spoke about how the confusion with news agency ANI and said when she checked her booth details online and followed the instructions given there. She said she was directed to different locations despite taking screenshots and confirming details online.

"I actually went out to vote, and I checked online. There was a booth at the bottom of my house where people were sitting to help me, to tell me about the booth or the place. They told me that I had to come to this location. I took a screenshot online, but when I came here, they are now sending me to some other location because they are saying that your location is showing somewhere else online," she said.

"Earlier, when I checked online today, they told me to go to Dalmia College. So now I don't know why this confusion is there. When I reached here after checking my name online, they told me that I have to go to some other location," Saumya added.

Polling is being held across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The elections are taking place after an active campaign and are crucial for major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Adding that she didn't want to give up, she said with a smile, "Yes, of course. I want to vote. This is my right, and this is my duty. So I have to vote. I have to vote."

"I didn't go to the shoot today to vote. So I want to vote, but let's see if my name is there or not," she added.