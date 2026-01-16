BMC Election 2026 Results today: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am across 23 centres in Mumbai

BMC Election 2026 Results: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will begin today at 10.00 am across 23 designated counting centres in Mumbai, Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani said.

The counting process will be carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the process, including security deployment, traffic management, and maintenance of law and order across the city. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, the BMC said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the BMC, 23 Returning Officers have been appointed for the 227 election wards within the municipal limits. Strong rooms and counting venues under the jurisdiction of each Returning Officer have been designated for the process and have received the necessary approvals from the Public Works Department and the Police Department.

Gagrani on Thursday reviewed the counting arrangements along with senior officials, including Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Ashwini Joshi, Special Officer (Election) Vijay Balamwar, Deputy Commissioner Vishwas Shankarwar, Additional District Collector (Konkan Division) Farog Mukadam, Assistant Commissioner Gajanan Bellale, Deputy District Collector Mahadev Kirwale, and all 23 Returning Officers.

He said all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the counting process is transparent, smooth and completed within the stipulated time. Arrangements have been finalised for the layout of counting centres, table planning, staff deployment, CCTV surveillance, fire safety, and the availability of medical facilities. Coordination has also been maintained with the Police Department to prevent any law-and-order issues during the counting process.

For the counting exercise, 2,299 officers and staff have been deployed, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees. Officials said all counting personnel have received prior training, according to the statement.

Traffic control measures, parking arrangements, and separate enclosures for media personnel have been implemented near the counting centres. A computerised system will be used to tabulate and declare results, ensuring accuracy and transparency.

Only authorised candidates, their representatives and media personnel with valid identity cards issued by the Election Department will be permitted entry into the counting premises. Officials have urged all stakeholders to adhere strictly to the instructions issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.