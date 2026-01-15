BMC Exit poll results: Axis My India, other pollsters predict BJP-led Mahayuti win in Mumbai

BMC Exit poll results: As Maharashtra votes for 29 municipal corporations, exit polls by Axis My India and others suggest a decisive win for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai's BMC elections, with predictions of securing up to 151 seats. The actual results await confirmation.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published15 Jan 2026, 08:29 PM IST
BMC Exit poll results: A voter displays their ink marked finger after casting their vote for BMC elections, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan 15, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
BMC Exit poll results: A voter displays their ink marked finger after casting their vote for BMC elections, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Jan 15, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

BMC Exit poll results: Voting for 29 municipal corporations of Maharashtra, including BMC, was held till 5.30 pm. Polling was being conducted for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the state to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune.

The spotlight is on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body with an annual budget of over 74, 400 crore, where 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in elections being held after a four-year delay.

Also Read | BMC Elections: Mumbai, other civic bodies record around 50% turnout

Mumbai recorded about 50 per cent turnout, officials said adding that the final turnout will be announced later.

Most of the exit polls have predicted a smooth victory for BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in BMC polls. Exit polls done by Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal have predicted a sweep for the ruling alliance of Maharashtra in Mumbai’s corporation.

View full Image
Axis My India exit poll shows that Mahayuti Alliance is projected to win 131-151 seats while the JVC exit poll shows that the alliance would secure 138 seats. Sakal,, has predicted that Mahayuti will emerge victorious in 119 seats.

Axis My India exit poll shows that Mahayuti Alliance is projected to win 131-151 seats while the JVC exit poll shows that the alliance would secure 138 seats. Sakal,, has predicted that Mahayuti will emerge victorious in 119 seats.

The JVC exit poll has predicted a massive win for BJP-led Mahayuti, which is projected to get 138 seats, while the Uddhav and Raj Thackeray alliance is expected to get 59 seats in Mumbai.

Remember, exit polls have historically been known to be inaccurate. The actual results will be known only after the counting of voters begins at 10 am on Friday.

Also Read | BMC Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: BJP-Sena for the win, 58-68 seats for UBT-MNS

The predictions are based on voter feedback collected by survey agencies after the polling. While the idea behind exit polls is to accurately reflect public sentiment before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti is locked in a keen battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins - Raj and Uddhav - heading MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, for control of the cash-rich BMC, which has an annual budget of more than 74,000 crore. The NCP, its rival NCP (SP), Congress, Samajwadi Party, among others, are also in the fray.

Key Takeaways
  • Exit polls indicate a significant lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Mumbai's BMC elections.
  • Polling turnout reached about 50%, with final numbers expected soon.
  • The BMC elections are crucial given its substantial annual budget and political implications.
Elections
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.

Business NewsElectionsBMC Exit poll results: Axis My India, other pollsters predict BJP-led Mahayuti win in Mumbai
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.