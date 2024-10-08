Brij Bhushan’s prediction for Vinesh Phogat after wrestler wins in Haryana Elections 2024, ‘Wherever she will go…’

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat won from the Julana constituency in Haryana Elections 2024. The , Congress candidate described her victory as a symbol of the fight and struggles faced by every girl and woman who chooses to stand up and fight for the truth.

“This is the fight of every girl, every woman who chooses the path to fight. This is the victory of every struggle, truth. I will maintain the love and trust that this country has given me,” Phogat said.

Vinesh Phogat was instrumental in raising her voice against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the-then president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Accused Brij Bhushan of sexual misconduct against young women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan, a six-time MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reacted after Phogat’s victory.

“These senior wrestlers are not heroes, but villains. They are the villains for the younger wrestlers. I have been fighting their battle so far. These people have run a campaign based on lies and destroyed wrestling for two years,” he told ANI.

When he was reminded that Phogat had based her campaign on her fights against Singh, the former WFI president called himself a “great man”.

“If she won by using my name, it shows I am a great man. My name has so much power that she managed to win. Even though she won, he destroyed Congress’ chances,” he added.

“Woh jahan jahan jayegi satyanash hi hoga (There will be destruction wherever she will go),” Singh predicted.

Bajrang Punia’s statement Wrestler Bajrang Punia said in September, “ Brijbhushan and BJP have a problem (that we joined Congress). We would have become patriots if we had joined the BJP, but because we have joined the Congress, they are calling us anti-nationals.”