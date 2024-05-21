Brij Bhushan Singh says 'sexual harassment allegations will boost votes' as son contests Lok Sabha elections
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh expressed confidence in his son's victory in Kaisarganj, anticipating double the votes from previous polls.
Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh said on Tuesday that his party would be getting more votes owing to the alleged allegations levelled against him. “There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, that is Brij Bhushan Singh," he added.