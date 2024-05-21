Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh said on Tuesday that his party would be getting more votes owing to the alleged allegations levelled against him. “There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, that is Brij Bhushan Singh," he added.

“We will get more votes owing to those allegations," Singh told reporters in Kaisarganj.

Exuding confidence in his son, Karan Singh's victory from the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat, the former WFI chief was quoted by ANI as saying, “He will be voted to power with double the number of votes secured by him in the 2019 polls." Brij Bhushan Singh added, “After winning, he will be judged as per his actions."

The former WFI chief used a wrestling term, saying, "He will be winning ‘by fall’."

He further added, “Karan Bhushan Singh will work better than me. He is known for his mannerisms, way of talking, discipline and exercise. He is a sportsperson as well. All of us stay in the village, and our children have been brought up well."

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will be coming to power for the third time with a huge majority.

“PM Modi's government will come to power with an overwhelming majority. There have been many distractions, but they will have no impact on the electoral results," he said.

Future Course of Action

Speaking about his future course of action, the sitting MP from Kaiserganj said, “Life is not like rail tracks. Life is like the course of a river, which changes its course. I will do what is in my fate."

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital today framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Brij Bhushan Singh in a criminal case filed by female wrestlers.

The former WFI chief pleaded not guilty to the charges before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot.

“Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?" Singh said in court.

The court has also charged Vinod Tomar, co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary, with criminal intimidation in the case.

