Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, a lawmaker of the Telangana-ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was stabbed while campaigning in Doulatabad in the state's Siddipet district on October 30. He was subsequently rushed to a local private hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger.

Reddy represents the state's Medak parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the K Chandrasekhara Rao-led party has fielded him as its candidate from Dubbak constituency.

According to reports, Reddy was attacked with a knife while he was campaigning in Surampalli village of Doulatabad. The attacker was caught by BRS workers, who allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the local police.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police officials said. Local media reports claimed that the attacker was identified as Raju, a resident of Chepyal village in the same district. The reason behind the assault was yet to be reported.

Reddy, according to a report in The Hindu, was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad for further treatment. He received stab injuries in the stomach, the newspaper said.

The incident comes a month before the the voting is scheduled to be held in the 119 Assembly seats of the state on November 30. BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is seeking a third term to power.

In the pre-poll surveys, the Congress, which was decimated in the last elections, has emerged as the primary challenger to the BRS. In the C-Voter survey released last week, the Congress was predicted to win 48 to 60 seats, whereas, the BRS was projected to be trailing with likely win in 43 to 55 seats. The Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was expected to be restricted to 5-11 constituencies, as per the opinion poll.

