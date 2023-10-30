BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy stabbed while campaigning in poll-bound Telangana, out of danger
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy represents the state's Medak parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha. In the upcoming Assembly elections, the BRS has fielded him as its candidate from Dubbak constituency.
Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, a lawmaker of the Telangana-ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), was stabbed while campaigning in Doulatabad in the state's Siddipet district on October 30. He was subsequently rushed to a local private hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger.