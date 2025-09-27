BTC Election Result 2025: All 40 seats held by NDA constituents, claims Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

After the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) swept the Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the party is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"I congratulate Hagrama Mohilary and the BPF on their victory in #BTCPolls. The BPF is an ally of the NDA and all 40 seats of BTC are now with NDA partners with Congress reduced to ZERO seats," Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma said he met BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary and congratulated him for winning the election to 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam.

Assam BTC Election Result 2025: Who won? The BPF swept the BTC polls by winning 28 of the 40 seats.

Meanwhile, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finished far behind with seven and five seats, respectively, PTI reported.

The BJP and the UPPL had jointly run the administration for the last five years but contested the BTC elections separately.

What did Himanta Sarma say? Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma said, “I congratulate Mohilary and the BPF on their victory in the BTC polls. BPF is also part of NDA, and now all 40 seats of BTC are held by NDA constituents.”

"[BPF chief Hagrama] Mohilary came to meet me at 4 am after he and his party won the BTC polls. He will remain with the NDA... There is absolutely no problem with the alliance, and we will continue to work together," Sarma was quoted by PTI as saying.

BPF chief denies Himanta's claim BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary reportedly denied claims made by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that he had met the Chief Minister at 4 am on Saturday.

Mohilary called the statements inaccurate, as per India Today NE report.

During a press conference held on Saturday (September 27), Mohilary also said the party is open to forming an alliance with UPPL, Congress, BJP, or Raijor Dal.

'BTC Election Result would have been different if…' Sarma claimed that the election results would have been different had the "unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg not happened".

"We refrained from any election-related outreach during the last three days before the polls, and prioritised Zubeen's death over the elections," Sarma said.

“The BJP lost by very slim margins in some constituencies and would have won at least 10 to 11 seats,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Sarma said the BJP's vote share has increased considerably.

Attacking the Congress, which failed to win a single seat in the elections, he said the people have already realised that its leader is "a Pakistani agent", in an apparent reference to Gaurav Gogoi.

"When I make public the SIT report, investigating his alleged links with certain people in Pakistan, people will fully realise who the Congress has sent to lead their party in Assam," he said.

