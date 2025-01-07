The byelections to Milkipur assembly seat in UP and Erode assembly seat in Tamil Nadu will take place on 5 February, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday, adding the counting will take place on 8 February.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CEC Rajiv Kumar also announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly polls.

Schedule for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and bye-elections to 2 ACs: Date of notification: 10 January

Last date for making nominations: 17 January

Date for scrutiny of nominations: 18 January

Last date for withdrawal of nominations: 20 January

Date of polling: 5 February

Counting of votes: 8 February

Earlier in 2020, Delhi elections were announced on January 6, polling was held on February 8, and votes were counted on February 11.

'Maintain decorum': Addressing the press conference, CEC Rajiv Kumar urged political parties to maintain decorum during elections and added the Election Commission would conduct checks to ensure free and fair polls.

"We will check everyone for ensuring money-free elections. During recent polls, there was a hue and cry that some helicopters were checked. People even come down to threatening polling officers but we control ourselves because it disturbs the level playing field," Kumar said.

"The star campaigners and those in political campaigns are duty-bound to ensure that etiquette is followed... We will be very harsh. Star campaigners should not act in a way that discourages common voters," he said.

District magistrates and returning officers will ensure fair play and a level playing field for every candidate, he added.

"We will also request the political parties not to create undue pressure on the officials," Kumar said and added that the parties could ask for any explanation in writing.

Responding to a query about the the Union Budget, scheduled days ahead of the polls, Kumar said, "We will write to the cabinet secretary that no Delhi-specific provision can be made in the Union Budget that can disturb the level-playing field."