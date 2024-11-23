LIVE UPDATES

Bypoll Election Result 2024 Latest Updates: Results awaited for 2 Lok Sabha seats and 46 Assembly constituencies

1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2024, 06:53 AM IST

Bypoll Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Results are awaited for two Lok Sabha constituencies, Wayanad and Nanded, along with 15 assembly constituencies, is set to take place on November 23.