Bypoll Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Vote counting for 2 Lok Sabha seats, Wayanad and Nanded, and 46 Assembly seats in 13 states are scheduled on November 23.
The Congress-led UDF is optimistic about securing a significant victory for AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad, where she is making her electoral debut in the hill constituency formerly represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, in Nanded, there is a direct fight between Ravindra Chavan of Congress and BJP’s Santukrao Hambarde. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26.
Bypolls for 46 assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Karnataka went for bypolls. took place on Wednesday, November 20.
In Uttar Pradesh, elections were held in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki. About 49.3 per cent voters cast their votes in bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday with Ghaziabad logging just 33 per cent. The voter turnout in Ghaziabad was 33.3 per cent, Katehari (56.9 per cent), Khair (46.3 per cent), Kundarki (57.7 per cent), Karhal (54.1 per cent), Majhawan (50.41 per cent), Meerapur (57.1 per cent), Phulpur (43.43 per cent) and Shisamau (49.1 per cent).
A total of 90 candidates contested in these constituencies, with Ghaziabad having the highest number of candidates at 14.
The state had recorded an overall turnout of 61.03 per cent in the 2022 assembly polls.
In Punjab, four constituencies—Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala—went to the polls. The by-elections were prompted by the fact that the legislators representing these constituencies were elected to the Lok Sabha during the general elections earlier this year.
Besides Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, bypolls were also held for the Palakkad seat in Kerala, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four in Bihar and three in Karnataka.
All eyes are set on Wayanad in Kerala from where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut.
Wayanad seat was vacated by Priyanka Gandhi's brother Rahul Gandhi, who also won Lok Sabha polls from family stronghold of Raebareli. Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi campaigned extensively in Wayanad.
The counting will start at 8 a.m. today, with postal ballots being counted first, according to EC officials.
In Uttar Pradesh, polling took place for nine assembly seats on Wednesday, have been intensely contested.
The byelections in Uttar Pradesh are significant for the BJP and Samajwadi Party as both the parties are aiming to seize momentum for 2027 assembly polls.
Earlier this year, the BJP faced a setback in the Lok Sabha elections, securing 33 seats compared to the 37 won by the Samajwadi Party. The Congress and Samajwadi Party had joined forces for the Lok Sabha polls, and in these assembly elections, the Congress is supporting the Samajwadi Party.
Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath campaigned extensively for the bypolls. Votes will be counted in Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki constituencies.
