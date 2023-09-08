The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) basked in their twin win in Tripura bypoll held on 5 September. The JP Nadda-led party won in Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly seats in Tripura, and said the victory marked the end of the road for the communists in the north eastern state, which was once known as a Left bastion. The saffron party gave credit for its victory in the Tripura bypolls to the "strong and widely recognised" leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mantra of "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas", and said the results show the people's "approval" to the developmental work carried out by the party's "double-engine" government in the state. "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Tripura for making the BJP victorious in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly bye-elections," Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X. Shah also congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee and the party workers for the "resounding" victory. The victory in the bypoll will further strengthen "our determination" to transform Tripura into a prosperous state under the leadership of the prime minister, he added. "This result shows the people's approval to the developmental works carried out by our double-engine government under the guidance of PM Narendra Modiji," BJP chief J P Nadda said in a post on X.

According to the Election Commission (EC), Tafajjal Hossain of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Boxanagar seat, which has around 66 per cent minority voters, by a margin of 30,237 votes. Hossain got 34,146 votes, while Mizan Hossain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) bagged 3,909 votes.

BJP's Bindu Debnath won the Dhanpur seat, which has a significant tribal population, by a margin of 18,871 votes. Debnath got 30,017 votes while Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.

Both the seats in Sepahijala district witnessed a one-on-one contest between the ruling BJP and the CPI(M). Two other opposition parties -- Tipra Motha and Congress -- had not fielded candidates.

The bypoll to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA from Dhanpur had necessitated the bypoll in that seat.

The BJP won the Dhanpur seat for the first time in the Assembly polls held seven months ago and retained it in the by-election. In a significant victory, the ruling party wrested the minority-dominated Boxanagar seat from the CPI(M) in the bypoll.

With these victories, the BJP's tally in the 60-member Assembly increased to 33. Its ally, IPFT, has one MLA, while the Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs, the CPI(M) 10 and the Congress three.