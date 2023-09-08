'Victory of INDIA bloc': Opposition bags 4 bypoll seats as BJP settles for 3. Top points4 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Bypoll results: Congress wins Puthupally in Kerala, TMC wins Dhupguri in West Bengal, JMM wins Dumri in Jharkhand, SP wins Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, and BJP wins Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura, and Bageswar in Uttarakhand.
The Bypoll Results to seven seats in six states were declared on Friday, 8 September. The election which was viewed as a significant test for the opposition INDIA alliance as they face off against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA), saw the former win 4 seats in total, as opposed to the saffron party winning three.