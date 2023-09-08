The Bypoll Results to seven seats in six states were declared on Friday, 8 September. The election which was viewed as a significant test for the opposition INDIA alliance as they face off against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA), saw the former win 4 seats in total, as opposed to the saffron party winning three.

The bypolls were the first electoral test for the INDIA alliance of 28 parties formed recently to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year. Of the seven seats where bypolls were held on September 5, three were earlier held by the BJP, and one each was with the Congress, SP, CPI(M) and JMM.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) won Dhupguri seat usurping BJP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained their Dumri seat, Chandy Oommen of Congress marked a historic win in Kerala's Puthupally, and Samajwadi Party (SP) won the Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh, giving INDIA the edge of winning 4 seats in 7 bypolls.

Meanwhile, BJP won seats in Tripura's Boxanagar, Dhanpur, and Uttarakhand's Bageswar.

Ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram Assembly elections are being considered as litmus test for the INDIA and NDA bloc.

The bypolls also hold significance as BJP-led NDA eyes a return to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, for a third straight term, while INDIA in their ‘Mission 2024’ aims to thwart this attempt of the Narendra Modi led government.

Here are the top points

Kerala Puthupally bypoll: Congress wins

Dealing a crushing blow to Kerala's ruling LDF, Congress candidate Chandy Oommen retained for the party-led UDF, the Puthuppally assembly seat, which his father and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy held for over half-a-century.

Chandy Oommen trounced his main rival Jaick C Thomas of CPI(M) by a huge and historic margin in the bypoll. The 37-year-old Oommen defeated Thomas by a margin of 37,719 votes in the bypoll battle, breaking even his own father's record.

While Oommen gathered 80,144 votes, Thomas could get only 42,425 votes.

West Bengal Dhupguri bypoll: TMC wins

Trinamool Congress party on Friday registered victory in bypolls from Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, wrestled the seat back from BJP.

According to the Election Commission of India, TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy won the seat by over 4,000 votes in latest trends. The winning TMC candidate got 96,961 votes. BJP's candidate Tapasi Roy came second with 92,648 votes.

Congratulating the people of Dhupguri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Bengal has shown its mandate, and soon INDIA too will show its preference. Jai Bangla! Jai INDIA!"

Jharkhand Dumri Bypoll: JMM wins

JMM candidate Bebi Devi won the by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday by defeating AJSU party nominee Yashoda Devi by 17,153 votes, an election official said.

The JMM candidate who is also the INDIA bloc nominee got about 1,00,317 votes while NDA candidate Yashoda Devi got about 83,164 votes after the counting of 24 rounds of votes, the official said.

Uttar Pradesh Ghosi Bypoll: Samajwadi Party wins

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated his party candidate Sudhakar Singh, who won in Ghosi Assembly bypolls by a huge margin, saying that this is a "victory" of the INDIA bloc and that it will continue in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, the SP candidate won by over 30,000 votes. Meanwhile, the BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan received only 38.67 % vote share.

Tripura Bypolls: BJP wins

The BJP won the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district by huge margins.

BJP's Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat, which has around 66% minority voters, by 30,237 votes. Hossain got 34,146 votes, while his nearest rival Mizan Hossain of the CPI(M) got 3,909 votes.

BJP candidate Bindu Debnath bagged the Dhanpur seat, which has a significant tribal population, by 18,871 votes. Debnath got 30,017 votes, and his nearest rival Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.

Hailing its victory in Tripura bypolls, the BJP claimed that it was the end of the road for the communists in the northeastern state, which was once known as a Left bastion. BJP's in-charge for the northeastern region Sambit Patra said the results are a bodyblow to the "ghamandiya" (arrogant) alliance of opposition parties.

Uttarakhand Bageswar bypolls: BJP wins

The ruling BJP retained the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand with its candidate Parwati Dass defeating Congress' Basant Kumar by more than 2,400 votes in a closely contested bypoll.

Dass got 33,247 votes while Kumar polled 30,842 votes, Bageshwar District Magistrate and returning officer Anuradha Pal said.

The BJP won by 2,405 votes, she said.

(With agency inputs)