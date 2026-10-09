Bypoll Results 2026: Why verdict matters for Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, Suvendu Adhikari’s BJP in West Bengal— Explained

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari are facing a key electoral test with bypoll results for two assembly seats each in both states to be declared on Friday, October 9.

Vijay and Suvendu Adhikari are both first-time chief ministers. They took the throne after their political parties secured a historic win in the 2026 assembly elections.

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While Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) dealt a blockbuster jolt to the four-decade-old DMK and AIADMK duopoly in Tamil Nadu, Suvendu Adhikari's BJP stormed to power after ending TMC's Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Just over four months into power and shrouded in controversies, the bye-elections held on October 6 are widely seen as a litmus test for both Vijay and Suvendy Adhikari's government.

The bye-elections were held for Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and Nandigram and Rejinagar seats in West Bengal. The results will be announced on October 9.

Here's why these bypoll results matter for Vijay and Suvendu:

What's at stake for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay? Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10, 2026, marking a historic first for the actor-turned-politician, who contested and won his first-ever Assembly election and went on to form the government.

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While his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, it fell just short of the 118-seat majority mark. He secured support from 25 AIADMK rebel MLAs and successfully formed his government in the state.

During the May 13 floor test, Vijay proved his majority by securing 144 votes. The ruling TVK faced the opposition onslaught of allegations of horse-trading.

Since his tenure began in May 2026, Vijay, as the chief minister, has been announcing welfare schemes, some of which have drawn criticism. He recently launched the 'Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam' that provides 1-gram, 22-carat gold ring to newborns.

Meanwhile, a case was filed in Madras High Court, wherein a private bus operator's petition reportedly sought to declare Vijay free bus scheme — Vettri Payanam scheme — “unconstitutional.”

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Vijay's government also faced its first major corruption controversy over a ₹5.54 crore tender to relocate the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai building inside the Secretariat complex.

In the wake of these allegations and Vijay's welfare push, the bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram hold significance, as they would reflect the popularity of his government just four months after taking charge.

Moreover, the TVK has fielded two former AIADMK leaders who had switched to Vijay's party upon his election. The TVK candidate from Dharapuram, Sathyabama, had quit her MLA post on May 25, 2026, following the declaration of Assembly election results and later the basic membership of AIADMK. She subsequently joined the TVK, which re-nominated her from the Dharapuram constituency.

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The TVK's Madurantakam candidate, Maragatham Kumaravel, had also quit her MLA post and AIADMK membership, later joining the TVK. She was nominated again from the Madurantakam Assembly constituency in the 2026 bypolls.

Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottiyan said on Friday that the results for the Dharapuram and Maduranthakam constituencies will serve as a historic validation of the State government’s performance. Exuding confidence in the victory of the TVK, he asserted that the margin of votes by which TVK will secure a victory will amaze people.

"The results of the Dharapuram and Maduranthakam by-elections will stand as a testament and proof to the people of the good governance being delivered by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on behalf of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam," Sengottiyan was quoted by PTI as saying.

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He added, "It is certain that we will win by a massive margin of votes unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu politics. The margin will be such that it will amaze the people. This by-election will be a historic event that recognises the achievements of the Chief Minister," he said."

What's at stake for West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Suvendu Adhikari, like Vijay, is also a first chief minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) to secure a historic win the state, ending Banerjee's 15-year-rule. The party appointed Adhikari, a former ally of Mamata Banerjee, as the chief minister.

Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee twice in high-profile West Bengal Assembly elections: first in Nandigram during the 2021 state polls, and subsequently in Bhabanipur during the May 2026 elections.

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In the 2026 West Bengal polls, Adhikari contested both Nandigram and Bhabanipur seats, winning both seats before choosing to retain Bhabanipur. This necessitated bypolls in Nandigram.

Also Read | 5 key reasons why Nandigram bypoll is being keenly watched

Meanwhile, Rejinagar fell vacant after Aam Janata Ananya Party founder Humayun Kabir, who won from both Rejinagar and Nowda, retained the latter.

The latest bypolls in both Rejinagar and Nandigram are politically significant. The results are being closely watched as an early electoral test of the state's new political landscape following the BJP's victory in the assembly elections earlier this year.

The BJP fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of Adhikari's slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath, in Nandigram, an assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur. She is fighting Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, who is backed by the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction after its candidate withdrew.

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This makes the Nandigram bypolls a test not only of Adhikari’s first stint as Chief Minister but also of the Congress-TMC alliance in West Bengal, one of the states where the Opposition's INDIA bloc allies have contested elections separately.

About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in