Bypoll results: TVK wins Madurantakam, Dharapuram seats; BJP sweeps Nandigram, Rejinagar; AINRC retains Thattanchavady

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won both Assembly bypolls in West Bengal and the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam on Friday, October 9, while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, won both seats in Tamil Nadu. In Puducherry, the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC) retained Thattanchavady.

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The six bypolls were held on October 6. Here are the winning candidates, their closest rivals, vote counts, vote shares and victory margins, based on Election Commission of India (ECI) figures and published result updates.

Tamil Nadu: TVK wins Madurantakam and Dharapuram TVK won both Tamil Nadu Assembly bypolls, with former AIADMK legislators K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama winning the seats on the ruling party’s tickets. The results increased TVK’s strength in the 234-member Assembly to 109, according to reports.

Madurantakam TVK’s K Maragatham Kumaravel won the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll with 74,048 votes, defeating DMK candidate I Paranthamen, who received 54,008 votes. Kumaravel’s winning margin was 20,040 votes.

Kumaravel secured 39.96% of the votes, compared with Paranthamen’s 29.15%. AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath finished third with 47,450 votes, or 25.61%.

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The seat fell vacant after Kumaravel, who had won it as an AIADMK candidate in the April Assembly election, resigned and joined TVK.

Dharapuram TVK candidate P Sathyabama won the Dharapuram Assembly bypoll with 66,841 votes, defeating DMK candidate S Suganya, who secured 57,370 votes. Sathyabama’s victory margin was 9,471 votes.

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Sathyabama received 37.02% of the votes, while Suganya secured 31.78%. AIADMK candidate K Banumathi finished third with 45,280 votes, accounting for 25.08%.

Like Kumaravel, Sathyabama had won the seat as an AIADMK candidate in April before resigning and joining TVK.

West Bengal: BJP wins Nandigram and Rejinagar The BJP won both West Bengal Assembly bypolls, including Nandigram, a constituency previously held by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and Rejinagar in Murshidabad district.

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Nandigram BJP candidate Hasi Rani Rath won Nandigram with 1,64,427 votes, defeating Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, who received 41,674 votes. Rath’s winning margin was 1,22,753 votes.

Rath secured 75.94% of the votes, while Pradhan received 19.25%. Communist Party of India candidate Santi Gopal Giri finished third with 5,779 votes, or 2.67%.

The seat became vacant after Adhikari, who had won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the April Assembly election, retained Bhabanipur.

Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, Adhikari’s former personal assistant, who was killed days after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal in May.

Rejinagar BJP candidate Shankharavh Sarkar won Rejinagar with 1,29,914 votes, defeating Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) candidate Golam Nabi Azad, who received 54,098 votes. Sarkar won by 75,816 votes.

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Sarkar secured 63.14% of the votes, compared with Azad’s 26.29%. Congress candidate Abdullahil Kafi finished third with 6,168 votes, or 3%.

Rejinagar became vacant after AJUP founder Humayun Kabir retained the Nowda Assembly seat, which he had also won in April.

Puducherry: AINRC retains Thattanchavady AINRC candidate Ashok Anand won the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll with 13,358 votes, defeating Congress candidate E Vinayagam, who secured 4,876 votes. Anand’s winning margin was 8,482 votes.

Anand received 61.12% of the votes, while Vinayagam secured 22.31%. DMK candidate K Sethu alias Sethuselvam finished third with 2,664 votes, or 12.19%.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister N Rangasamy resigned from Thattanchavady, choosing to retain Mangalam after winning both seats in the April Assembly election.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X