Bypolls result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states today
The bypoll results of seven assembly seats across six states (Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar) will be declared on Sunday. The fierce battle is between Bharatiya Janata Party and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Livemint is closely following the events as they unfold. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP's Suryabanshi Suraj is leading from the Dhamnagar Assembly seat by a small margin at present, according to the Election Commission of India's website. Suraj is contesting against Abanti Das of Biju Janata Dal
BJP's Aman Giri continues to lead on Gola Gokrannath assembly seat with 15,866 votes after the fourth round of counting. Samajwadi Party's Vinay Tiwari trailing with 10,853 votes.
The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP's Aman Giri and the SP candidate - former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.
In the Bihar by-polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Neelam Devi is leading on the Mokama assembly seat. Neelam Devi has been pitted against BJP's Sonam Devi. Neelam is the wife of Anant Singh. It is Singh's stronghold since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets. Singh fought as an RJD candidate in the 2020 elections and retained the seat. But he was disqualified from the assembly following his conviction in the criminal case.
As per initial trends of Adamput byelection, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi leading by 2846 votes in the first round of counting.
The Adampur by-poll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal's younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August.
Here, the saffron party has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.
While the Congress fielded Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had nominated Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.
The Mokama seat fell vacant as RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified after his conviction in an Arms Act case, while the by-election in Gopalganj was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh.
BJP leader Kusum Devi is pitted against RJD's Mohan Gupta in Gopalganj. In Mokama, BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD's Neelam Devi, the wife of Anant Sigh.
Mokama has been the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets. He fought as an RJD candidate in the 2020 elections and retained the seat. But, was disqualified following his conviction.
