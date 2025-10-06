Bypolls to eight seats in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, Rajasthan on Nov 11: Full schedule here

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday that assembly bypolls to eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11.

The counting of votes will be done on November 14 — the result day for the Bihar Election.

"The assembly bypolls in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, and Rajasthan will be held on November 11; the counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference here.

Bye-election 2025: Full schedule here

Poll dates For AC(s) of Jammu and Kashmir & Odisha Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana Rajasthan Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 13.10.2025 13.10.2025 13.10.2025 Last date for making of nominations 20.10.2025 21.10.2025 21.10.2025 The date for the scrutiny of nominations 22.10.2025 22.10.2025 22.10.2025 The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures 24.10.2025 24.10.2025 27.10.2025 Date of Poll 11.11.2025 Date of Counting of Votes 14.11.2025 Date before which election shall be completed 16.11.2025

Which are the assembly seats going to bypolls?

State Assembly seat Reason Rajasthan Anta Disqualification of Kanwarlal Jharkhand Ghatsila (ST) Death of Ramdas Soren Telangana Jubilee Hills Death of Maganti Gopinath Punjab Tarn Taran Death of Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal Mizoram Dampa Death of Lalrintluanga Saila Odisha Nuapada Death of Rajendra Dholakia Jammu and Kashmir Budgam Resignation of Omar Abdullah Nagrota Death of Devender Singh Rana

Two assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir — Budgam and Nagrota — have been vacant since October 2024.

Budgam was rendered vacant immediately after the 2024 assembly elections when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency. The seat has been vacant since October 21, 2024.

Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant on October 31, 2024, after the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwarlal was disqualified in May after being convicted in a gun threat case.

In Telangana's Jubilee Hill constituency, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

The Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram fell vacant after the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The byelection to the Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8 due to health-related issues.

In Jharkhand's Ghatsila constituency, the bypoll is being held after the seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren.