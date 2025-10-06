Subscribe

Bypolls to eight seats in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, Rajasthan on Nov 11: Full schedule here

The Election Commission announced on Monday key dates for assembly bypolls to eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Akriti Anand
Updated6 Oct 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Women voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling station in Idukki.
Women voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Lok Sabha polls, at a polling station in Idukki.(ANI)

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday that assembly bypolls to eight constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on November 11.

The counting of votes will be done on November 14 — the result day for the Bihar Election.

"The assembly bypolls in J-K, Odisha, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, Telangana, and Rajasthan will be held on November 11; the counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference here.

Bye-election 2025: Full schedule here

Poll datesFor AC(s) of Jammu and Kashmir & OdishaJharkhand, Mizoram, Punjab, TelanganaRajasthan
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification13.10.202513.10.202513.10.2025
Last date for making of nominations20.10.202521.10.202521.10.2025
The date for the scrutiny of nominations22.10.202522.10.202522.10.2025
The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures24.10.202524.10.202527.10.2025
Date of Poll11.11.2025
Date of Counting of Votes14.11.2025
Date before which election shall be completed16.11.2025

Which are the assembly seats going to bypolls?

StateAssembly seatReason
RajasthanAntaDisqualification of Kanwarlal
JharkhandGhatsila (ST)Death of Ramdas Soren
TelanganaJubilee HillsDeath of Maganti Gopinath
PunjabTarn TaranDeath of Dr. Kashmir Singh Sohal
MizoramDampaDeath of Lalrintluanga Saila
OdishaNuapadaDeath of Rajendra Dholakia
Jammu and KashmirBudgamResignation of Omar Abdullah
NagrotaDeath of Devender Singh Rana

Two assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir — Budgam and Nagrota — have been vacant since October 2024.

Budgam was rendered vacant immediately after the 2024 assembly elections when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency. The seat has been vacant since October 21, 2024.

Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir fell vacant on October 31, 2024, after the death of MLA Devender Singh Rana.

The bypoll in Rajasthan's Anta was necessitated after BJP MLA Kanwarlal was disqualified in May after being convicted in a gun threat case.

In Telangana's Jubilee Hill constituency, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

The Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram fell vacant after the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

The byelection to the Nuapada assembly constituency in Odisha was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8 due to health-related issues.

In Jharkhand's Ghatsila constituency, the bypoll is being held after the seat fell vacant following the death of Ramdas Soren.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab also fell vacant after the death of Kashmir Singh Sohal.

 
 
