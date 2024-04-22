Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : As the Opposition charged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged “communal remarks", Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said he only called a spade a spade.

PM Modi had earlier said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to "illegal immigrants" and asked people whether this is acceptable to them or not.

"They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?" PM Modi had said.

