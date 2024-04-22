Active Stocks
‘Called a spade a spade…’: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on PM Modi's alleged 'communal' remarks

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi had earlier said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to 'illegal immigrants'

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (PTI)Premium
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (PTI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Opposition charged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged “communal remarks", Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said he only called a spade a spade. 

PM Modi had earlier said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to "illegal immigrants" and asked people whether this is acceptable to them or not.

"They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?" PM Modi had said.

Published: 22 Apr 2024, 02:16 PM IST
