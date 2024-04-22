Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / ‘Called a spade a spade…’: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on PM Modi's alleged 'communal' remarks

‘Called a spade a spade…’: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia on PM Modi's alleged 'communal' remarks

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi had earlier said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to 'illegal immigrants'

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As the Opposition charged against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged “communal remarks", Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said he only called a spade a spade.

PM Modi had earlier said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to "illegal immigrants" and asked people whether this is acceptable to them or not.

"They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?" PM Modi had said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.