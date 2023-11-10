Can government employees contest assembly and Lok Sabha elections? Here's what rules say
The case of a Rajasthan government doctor has drawn attention to one question — Is a government employee allowed to contest polls? The Rajasthan High Court recently allowed a government doctor to contest the November 25 assembly polls and rejoin duty if he loses.
A doctor of a Rajasthan government hospital was recently allowed by the high court to contest the state assembly polls — but on one condition. The high court said the doctor would first have to be "relieved" from his duty as a "medical officer". Only then he could contest the polls. In a major relief, the court also permitted the petitioner to rejoin the duty in case he loses the election.