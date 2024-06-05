Can jailed MPs Engineer Rashid, Amritpal Singh attend Parliament after Lok Sabha poll win?
Two individuals currently lodged in jail over terror charges were elected to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and terror financing accused Engineer Rashid now require court permission in order to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Parliament sessions. The duo will lose their Lok Sabha seats immediately if they are convicted and jailed for a minimum of two years.