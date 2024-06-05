Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and terror financing accused Engineer Rashid, currently in jail, were elected to Lok Sabha. They require court permission to participate in Parliament sessions. Conviction and imprisonment for at least two years will lead to immediate loss of their seats.

Two individuals currently lodged in jail over terror charges were elected to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and terror financing accused Engineer Rashid now require court permission in order to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Parliament sessions. The duo will lose their Lok Sabha seats immediately if they are convicted and jailed for a minimum of two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If a person has not been convicted, they can contest elections and attend Parliament after getting permission. Once inside the House, the person can also address the House. But to come out for the oath ceremony or sessions of Parliament, the two will have to approach court each time," explained former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achari.

