Canada election results 2025: What worked in favour of Mark Carney and the Liberal Party: 5 key takeaways

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party staged a stunning comeback to win the federal election, securing 168 seats — four short of a majority in the 343-member Parliament. The final tally could change, as Elections Canada paused counting special ballots expected to impact about a dozen districts.

Poilievre ousted in shock defeat Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his own seat in Ontario’s Carleton district to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy. Poilievre, once seen as the frontrunner, was hit hard by voter backlash to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats and annexation remarks.

Here are 5 key factors for Marck Carney in securing a remarkable victory for the Liberal Party in the 2025 Canadian election.

1. Trump as a political foil Mark Carney successfully turned Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on trade and Canadian sovereignty into a central campaign issue. By framing the election as a battle for Canada’s economic survival and independence, Carney positioned himself as the steady hand needed to confront external threats. His direct messaging—"Trump wants to break us so America can own us"—resonated with voters concerned about national stability.

2. Crisis leadership credibility Despite being a political newcomer, Carney leveraged his global reputation as a crisis-era central banker. His experience leading the Bank of Canada and Bank of England during turbulent times gave him instant credibility among voters worried about economic uncertainty. His mid-campaign diplomatic handling of Trump’s auto tariffs further cemented his image as a capable leader.

3. Progressive vote consolidation The Liberals benefited from the collapse of the New Democratic Party (NDP), which saw its vote share drop dramatically. Many progressive voters shifted their support to the Liberals, helping Carney consolidate the centre-left space and squeeze out potential vote splits.

4. Strategic focus on national unity Carney’s message of inclusive leadership, especially in the face of regional divisions and growing Western alienation, struck a unifying tone. His victory speech emphasised governing "for all Canadians," which helped reassure voters in more centrist and undecided regions of the country.

Also Read | Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre loses his own seat in Ottawa