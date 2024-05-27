West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she won't be able to attend INDIA bloc's meeting on June 1.

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she won't be able to attend the INDIA bloc's meeting on June 1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee said that she had conveyed to the opposition alliance the reasons for not attending the meeting.

The last phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha election is taking place on June 1. The result will be announced on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The INDIA team is holding a meeting on June 1. I have told them I can't join as we have election on 10 seats in West Bengal on the same day. Punjab, Bihar and UP also have elections on June 1," said Banerjee.

Stating that on one side is the cyclone, and on the other side, it is elections, Banerjee added, "I have to do everything. Cyclone relief is my priority right now." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The West Bengal CM said that how can she leave everything behind and go? "Even if I am holding a meeting here, my heart goes out to those people (affected by the cyclone)," she said.

Cyclone Remal has left a trail of destruction, claiming at least four lives and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property in West Bengal's coastal areas.

Earlier this month, the TMC chief had said that she would extend outside support to the opposition front INDIA after coming to power.

However, on May 16, she took an U-turn and said she is very much part of the anti-BJP alliance at the national level.

Recently, Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had slammed party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary over his criticism of.

Kharge said that Banerjee was very much with the alliance and the decisions would be taken by him and the high command, adding Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary would not take the decision.

