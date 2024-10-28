Caught on cam: NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, Yunus Shaikh engage in scuffle ahead of polls | Here’s what happened

A physical altercation erupted in Maharashtra between NCP-SCP's Jitendra Awhad and Yunus Shaikh over the party's election manifesto.

Livemint
Updated28 Oct 2024, 07:59 AM IST
A physical altercation erupted in Maharashtra between NCP-SCP's Jitendra Awhad and Yunus Shaikh
A physical altercation erupted in Maharashtra between NCP-SCP's Jitendra Awhad and Yunus Shaikh

Maharashtra Assembly polls: A physical scuffle errupted between NCP-SCP's Jitendra Awhad and Yunus Shaikh on October 27 in Thane district's Mumbra area. Reports have said that the reason was regarding party's election manifesto.

While speaking to reporters, NCP-SCP Maharashtra Minority Vice President Yunus Shaikh clarified that their disappoitment is not with Sharad Pawar but with the party's Minority President Shameem Khan, and it will remain so.

 

He further told reporters, “We are calm because of the elections and will work for the people but my dispute with Shameem Khan has just begun...”

Speaking of his scuffle with Ahwad, Shaikh added, "Jitendra Ahwad has assured that a new book will be released... I have got into a clash with Jitendra Ahwad nearly four times now but I always back off thinking about his good work for my community and the development of Mumbra.."

MVA seat sharing

The Congress, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies — the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under —has decided to contest 85 seats each. The remaining 23 of the 288 constituencies will be allotted based on further discussions within the alliance.

 

Maharashtra Election Dates

The elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23. The release of this candidate list marks a significant step in Shinde’s campaign strategy as he seeks to consolidate support and challenge opposition candidates effectively. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. 

Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis on seen as chief minister

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that people seeing him as a Chief Minister is a solution, not a problem, adding that it does not mean that he will be becoming the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"In a lighter mode, I want to say that, when you gave me the introduction, you said that Devendra ji log aapko CM samjhte hai yeh logo ki samasya hai, I see it as a solution, not a problem. This doesn't mean I am saying that I am going to become the CM. Just want to say don't take it as a problem," Fadnavis said and laughed during the NDTV Marathi's election conclave.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:59 AM IST
Caught on cam: NCP's Jitendra Awhad, Yunus Shaikh engage in scuffle ahead of polls | Here's what happened

