CEC Rajiv Kumar reacts to Jairam Ramesh's claim of Amit Shah 'influencing' Returning Officers: 'How is it possible?'
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday there are allegations that large number of Returning Officers (ROs) were "influenced". He asked how can someone influence “800, 900, 600, 500" Returning Officers across the country. He said one must inform befer the counting day as to who might have “influenced" them.