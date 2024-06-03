Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there are allegations that Returning Officers in large numbers were influenced.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday there are allegations that large number of Returning Officers (ROs) were "influenced". He asked how can someone influence "800, 900, 600, 500" Returning Officers across the country. He said one must inform befer the counting day as to who might have "influenced" them.

"There are allegations that ROs [Returning Officers] in large numbers were influenced. How can someone influence them all? Tell us who did this. We will punish the person who did it. Tell us who did this before the counting day...It is not right that you spread a rumour and doubt everyone," Rajiv Kumar said in a press conference on Monday.

Kumar's comments came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the “outgoing Home Minister" Amit Shah has been “calling up DMs [District Collectors]/Collectors".

“So far he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is," Ramesh said, further claiming that officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. "They are under watch," he said in a post on X.

The Congress said, "Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's levelled allegations against Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah soon after exit poll results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 suggested a landslide victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While most of the exit polls predicted 350-370 seats for the NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, there were exit polls which suggested that the NDA could possibly win over 400 seats of the total 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition called the exit poll prediction "false". Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“...These exit polls are false. INDIA alliance is not going to get less than 295 seats. These exit polls are fake because PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah are playing a psychological game…," Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "We are seeing it (exit poll results) with skepticism and disbelief. We have also campaigned across the country. We also have a sense of what the pulse of the people is, and we do not believe that is reflected accurately in this poll."

