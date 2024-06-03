CEC Rajiv Kumar shares biggest lesson from Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘Should not be completed before…..’
The CEC remarks came amid criticism of the poll body from various quarters as the seven phase Lok Sabha elections stretched till June, and majority of Indian states face intense heatwave conditions during April and May
Two days after the completion of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) accepted that the intense heatwave conditions became a significant challenge during elections, and his biggest learning is that the poll process should be completed before summer. The CEC remarks came amid criticism of the poll body from various quarters as the seven-phase elections stretched till June, and the majority of Indian states faced intense heatwave conditions during April and May.