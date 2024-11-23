Champai Soren, Jharkhand Election results 2024: Champai says ‘we will win’ as BJP leads in 38 seats, JMM in 39

Jharkhand Elections Results 2024: Exuding confidence that BJP will win in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said ‘there is no doubt it.’

Speaking to ANI, Soren said, "BJP is going to win, there is no doubt. BJP-NDA is going to form the government...People have voted in favour of the BJP."

"The biggest issue in Jharkhand has been the Bangladeshi infiltrators...The population of Bangladeshi infiltrators is increasing rapidly. In this election, BJP is going to form the government, it will be clear in the next 1-1.5 hours," the BJP leader added.

Speaking on the CM face in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said, "BJP is the largest party in the country. It will be decided by the party and then there will be a discussion between the MLAs."

The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and seven-time MLA Champai Soren is contesting from the Sareikela constituency for the Assembly elections 2024. Soren had been a close aide of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) co-founder Shibu Soren. The 67-year-old tribal leader was first elected in 1991 from the Sareikela constituency and served two terms in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He joined JMM during the Jharkhand state movement.

He was elected as a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly from JMM for four terms from 2000 to 2024. However, for the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024, Soren is contesting from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On August 30, Soren joined the BJP, giving the party a hold over the tribal population of the state, the main voter base of Jharkhand. Soren said that the reason to join BJP was to “develop this state” and “save the existence of tribals”.