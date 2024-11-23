Champai Soren, Jharkhand Election results 2024 live updates: Champai Soren, contested the Jharkhand Assembly election 2024 from Seraikela, seat from which he has been winning since 1991, but this time for BJP and not for Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).
A long-time associate of JMM leader Shibu Soren, Champai Soren, resigned from JMM to join BJP earlier this year, a move that is seen as a shot in the arm for the saffron party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.
While resigning, the tribal leader stated that the current approach and policies of the state government forced him to part ways with the party he had loyally served for many years.
Champai, who has been dubbed 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his significant role in the movement to establish a separate state in the 1990s. Jharkhand was officially formed in 2000 from the southern region of Bihar. The tribal leader briefly held the chief minister’s post after Hemant Soren’s resignation.
The question here to ask:
Can Champai Soren make a difference for BJP in Jharkhand?
Will he be named as CM if BJP wins in the state?
Women voters outnumbered men in both phases of Jharkhand assembly polls, with 68 out of the 81 seats recording a higher female turnout, according to election officials on Thursday.
The state witnessed an overall voter turnout of 67.74 per cent, which was 1.65 per cent higher than the 2019 poll figures. Voting took place in two phases - November 13 for 43 seats and November 20 for 38 seats.
Of the 2.61 crore registered electors, including 1.29 crore women voters, over 1.76 crore people cast their votes. A notable 91.16 lakh women voters participated, surpassing male turnout by 5.52 lakh votes, the Election Commission said.
Electoral rolls also revealed, women outnumbered men in 32 of the 81 constituencies, including those of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former CM Champai Soren.
Showing full confidence that BJP will win the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Babulal Marandi said, "Look, regarding the government, we had some regrets, but after the elections, based on the feedback we received from grassroots-level workers, I can say with confidence that this time the BJP and the NDA alliance will secure 51-plus seats in Jharkhand, and the NDA will form the government here."
In the crucial Jharkhand assembly polls, women voters outnumbered men in 68 of 81 seats.
The state recorded an overall voter turnout of 67.74%, 1.65% higher than in 2019. Out of 2.61 crore registered voters, 1.76 crore cast their votes, including 91.16 lakh women—5.52 lakh more than men.
"Women in Jharkhand are politically aware and actively participate in the polling process. In the first phase, we saw a higher female turnout, and in the second phase, women’s participation was about 2.5 lakh higher than their male counterparts," said K Ravi Kumar, state's Chief Electoral Officer.
The electoral rolls showed that women outnumbered men in 32 of the 81 constituencies, including those of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former CM Champai Soren.
The suspense builds as the "battle of ballots" heads toward its climax on Saturday, with political leaders and parties in Jharkhand eagerly anticipating the results that will determine whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will govern the state.
This election witnessed a record voter turnout of 67.74 percent, the highest since Jharkhand's creation on November 15, 2000.
"Preparations are on for the counting day on November 23. Elaborate counting arrangements have been made at all the counting centres and observers have been appointed for each Assembly constituency separately. Each table will be headed by an ARO to ensure fair counting of postal ballots," an Election Commission official said on Friday.
Champai Soren, whose a name is synonymous with the foundation of the state of Jharkhand, is contesting for a seat in the state’s Saraikela district.
He has won the seat six times as an MLA, twice when it was part of Bihar, and four times in the current state.