Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 Result: BJP likely to clinch UP with landslide

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP Election: The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh with nearly 300 seats. Chanakya's exit polls have given 294 seats, slightly lower than what it had secured in the last polls but still way more than what experts had expected considering anti-incumbency. The SP is likely to get just 105 seats, over double the number it had secured in 2017. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP Election: The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh with nearly 300 seats. Chanakya's exit polls have given 294 seats, slightly lower than what it had secured in the last polls but still way more than what experts had expected considering anti-incumbency. The SP is likely to get just 105 seats, over double the number it had secured in 2017.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial