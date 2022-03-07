Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 Result: BJP likely to clinch UP with landslide

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP Election: The BJP is expected to win Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row under CM Yogi Adityanath
News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll 2022 Result on UP Election: The BJP is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh with nearly 300 seats. Chanakya's exit polls have given 294 seats, slightly lower than what it had secured in the last polls but still way more than what experts had expected considering anti-incumbency. The SP is likely to get just 105 seats, over double the number it had secured in 2017.
