Bhim Army chief and independent candidate Chandrashekhar Azad secured victory in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This triumph by a Dalit leader prompted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to celebrate, hailing it as "a victory for the Pichada (oppressed), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)." In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party claimed 37 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress secured 6, while Chandrashekhar Azad's Aazad Samaj Party clinched one seat.

The Dalit face of UP crown had always been held by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party. However, on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Election result 2024 counting showed that Chandrashekhar Azad received 51.19% of the votes in west UP seat dominated by Muslims and Dalits, BSP was placed fourth at 1.33%.

View Full Image Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: Chandrasekhar Azad won the Nagina Lok Sabha Constituency by securing over 51% vote share (ECI website)

Chandrashekhar Azad won from Nagina, a Scheduled Caste-reserved constituency of western UP, by a margin of over 1.51 lakh votes. Azad defeated Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) 's Om Kumar, whose vote share fell to 36%.

The BSP candidate Surendra Pal Singh received only 1.33% of the votes, significantly lower than the Samajwadi Party's (SP's) Manoj Kumar, who had a vote share of 10.22%. In the 2019 election, the BSP's Girish Chandra defeated the BJP's Yashwant Singh by a margin of 1.66 lakh votes.

"The BSP has no member in the Lok Sabha now. Azad will raise the issues of Dalits and Muslims in the House. That will help him rise as the leader of Dalits and certainly emerge as an alternative to Mayawati. That will further weaken the BSP," Indian Express quoted a leader of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) or ASP.

At 36, Chandrashekhar Azad, a law graduate, established the Bhim Army in 2015 to advocate for the advancement of Dalits and other marginalized communities. Azad had been arrested in 2017 after BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government slapped him with the controversial National Security Act (NSA).

Azad was released after the Act was revoked in 2018.

Nagina Lok Sabha constituency – Understanding the voter-base

In the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency, Dalits, mostly Jatavs (the BSP's main support base), comprise around 20% of the population. Muslims account for about 40% of the total population in this constituency. The remaining percentage includes Thakurs, Jats, Chauhan Rajputs, Tyagis, and Banias.

Why Azad's win is significant?

Chandrashekhar Azad remains the only Dalit leader from UP in the Lok Sabha now. BSP failed to win any seat from the 80 MP state.

Further, Azad insisted on keeping the Nagina constituency to ASP, following which an alliance talk with Akhilesh Yadav's SP fell through. Azad then relentlessly conducted a door-to-door campaign, evidently securing both Dalit and Muslim votes.

Finally, the victory is significant in its symbolism. In 1989, Mayawati had contested and won from the Bijnor constituency, which falls in Nagina now following the 2008 delimitation.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024

The BJP-led NDA suffered a jolt in Uttar Pradesh, where it won just 36 seats, compared to the INDIA bloc's 43 – a significant contribution to the opposition alliance's overall tally.

View Full Image Lok Sabha Elections Result 2024: How parties fared (ECI website)

In the 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP had won 62 seats -- ally Apna Dal (S) got another two -- out of the 80 in the country's most populous state.

However, the people's mandate took a different turn. On Tuesday, counting for Lok Sabha Election results in 2024 began. Despite BJP's Ayodhya Ram Mandir project, the saffron party lost the Faizabad constituency to SP. Ayodhya is located in Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

