Chandrashekhar Azad – The Dalit face who partook in upending BJP in UP during Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chandrashekhar Azad's victory in Nagina signifies a new era for Dalit leadership in UP, with SP winning 37 seats and Congress 6. BSP's low vote share of 1.33% highlights a significant shift in the state's political landscape in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Bhim Army chief and independent candidate Chandrashekhar Azad secured victory in the Nagina Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. This triumph by a Dalit leader prompted Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav to celebrate, hailing it as "a victory for the Pichada (oppressed), Dalit, and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)." In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party claimed 37 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress secured 6, while Chandrashekhar Azad's Aazad Samaj Party clinched one seat.