Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Khesari Lal Yadav RJD vs Chhoti Kumari BJP in this high-profile contest

Chapra Election Result Live: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is making his political debut with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) party, competing with Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Chhoti Kumari in Bihar's Chapra constituency, which is located in Saran district. It is a General category seat and one of the six assembly segments of the Saran parliamentary constituency.

The Chapra seat has been held by BJP for two consecutive terms, represented by Dr C N Gupta, who retained the seat in 2020 assembly election by defeating RJD's candidate Randhir Kumar Singh.

Dr C N Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the seat in 2020 by polling 75,710 votes (45.5%), recording a 53.5% turnout. In 2015, Dr. C N Gupta had also won the constituency for the BJP, securing 71,646 votes (45.3%), marking a 52.1% turnout.

Here's the 2020 Chapra assembly elections result:

— Dr C N Gupta (BJP): 75,710 votes

— Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD): 68,939 votes.

All about Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav, whose real name is Shatrugan Yadav is 39 years old. He has an educational qualification of 10th Pass. He has 1 case registered against him. Khesari Lal Yadav's total assets amount to ₹32.2 crore, while liabilities stand at ₹3.3 crore, according to data taken from MyNeta.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Patna Election Result