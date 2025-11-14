Subscribe

Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Khesari Lal Yadav RJD vs Chhoti Kumari BJP in this high-profile contest

Chapra Election Result Live: Can Chhoti Kumari help BJP secure its 3rd consecutive win from Chapra seat? BJP has been winning this seat since 2015. Stay tuned to Live Updates!

Eshita Gain
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:39:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Khesari Lal Yadav RJD vs Chhoti Kumari BJP
Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Khesari Lal Yadav RJD vs Chhoti Kumari BJP

Chapra Election Result Live: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is making his political debut with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) party, competing with Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) Chhoti Kumari in Bihar's Chapra constituency, which is located in Saran district. It is a General category seat and one of the six assembly segments of the Saran parliamentary constituency.

The Chapra seat has been held by BJP for two consecutive terms, represented by Dr C N Gupta, who retained the seat in 2020 assembly election by defeating RJD's candidate Randhir Kumar Singh.

Dr C N Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained the seat in 2020 by polling 75,710 votes (45.5%), recording a 53.5% turnout. In 2015, Dr. C N Gupta had also won the constituency for the BJP, securing 71,646 votes (45.3%), marking a 52.1% turnout.

Here's the 2020 Chapra assembly elections result:

— Dr C N Gupta (BJP): 75,710 votes

— Randhir Kumar Singh (RJD): 68,939 votes.

All about Khesari Lal Yadav

Khesari Lal Yadav, whose real name is Shatrugan Yadav is 39 years old. He has an educational qualification of 10th Pass. He has 1 case registered against him. Khesari Lal Yadav's total assets amount to 32.2 crore, while liabilities stand at 3.3 crore, according to data taken from MyNeta.

Stay tuned to LiveMint for live updates on Patna Election Result

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 06:37:50 AM IST

Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: When will the vote counting begin?

Bihar election counting will be starting at 8 am today, 14 November. The Election Commission of India will begin the counting process at 8:00 am, and the first trends are expected to show up by midday.

However, a clearer sense of who’s leading will likely emerge by evening as counting picks up pace across the state.

14 Nov 2025, 06:17:09 AM IST

Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Who won the Chapra seat last time?

Dr C N Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Chapra seat in 2020 by polling 75,710 votes (45.5%), recording a 53.5% turnout.

He had also won the Chapra constituency for BJP in 2015.

14 Nov 2025, 06:04:05 AM IST

Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Full list of candidates competing for the Chapra seat

  1. Chhoti Kumari (BJP)
  2. Jai Prakash Singh (Jan Suraaj Party)
  3. Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD)
  4. Gyani Kumar Sharma (Bharatiya Ekta Dal)
  5. Md Sultan Hussen Idrishi (IND)
  6. Padma Mishra (IND)
  7. Rajesh Kushwaha (Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party)
  8. Rakhi Gupta (IND)
  9. Rana Yashwant Pratap Singh (IND)
  10. Shak Naushad (Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram))

Advertisement
14 Nov 2025, 06:04:05 AM IST

Chapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: When did the voting take place in the Chapra Assembly?

Voting in Chapra took place on 6 November, 2025 under Phase 1.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav
Business NewsElectionsChapra Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Khesari Lal Yadav RJD vs Chhoti Kumari BJP in this high-profile contest
Read Next Story