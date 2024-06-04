Hello User
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Chennai North, Kancheepuram (SC), Vellore and Coimbatore seats in Tamil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
HT News Desk

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Chennai North, Kancheepuram (SC), Vellore and Coimbatore seats in Tamil. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for Chennai North, Kancheepuram (SC), Vellore and Coimbatore Lok Sabha seats in Tamil would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

04 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

Counting for all seats of Chennai North, Kancheepuram (SC), Vellore and Coimbatore has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.

04 Jun 2024, 07:00 AM IST Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

Counting for all seats of Chennai North, Kancheepuram (SC), Vellore and Coimbatore to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.

