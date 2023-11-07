Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Jawan, on polling duty, injured in Naxal attack in Sukma's Tondamarka area
Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: One jawan of the CRPF CoBRA Battalion was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in the Tondamarka area of Sukma district on the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023. Kunta Assembly constituency is voting today, on November 7, in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan has said that the soldier was deployed for election duty.