Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023: One jawan of the CRPF CoBRA Battalion was injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in the Tondamarka area of Sukma district on the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023. Kunta Assembly constituency is voting today, on November 7, in the first phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan has said that the soldier was deployed for election duty.

Voting began Tuesday morning in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election under a thick security blanket of police and paramilitary personnel, who kept a tight vigil in the seats in the Naxalite-hit Bastar division. Kunta constituency, which falls in the Naxal-affected Sukma district, is also going to polls today among the 20 Assembly seats. Catch Chhattisgarh Assembly election phase 1 LIVE Updates here

Another Naxal-triggered attack was reported in one of the Assembly constituencies a day ahead of the polling in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election. At least two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The incident was reported at around 4 pm when the four polling parties, escorted by security personnel, were heading to their respective polling stations. Near Rengagondi, a pressure IED exploded, leaving two polling personnel and BSF constable Chandraparakash Seval injured, according to the reports.

The injured were shifted to Chhotebethiya hospital for treatment where their condition was said to be out of danger, a police official said.

Another encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday. Kanker is one of the Assembly constituencies to go to the polls today. According to the reports, the encounter broke out between the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Naxals.

After the encounter, the security officials demolished the Naxal camps in the Antagarh area.

As many as 20 Assembly constituencies are going to polls today in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023. The counting of the votes polled in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 will be taken on December 3.

