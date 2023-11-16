Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 2nd phase voting tomorrow: Here’s how to find your polling booth
Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 voting tomorrow: If you're uncertain about your designated polling booth, there are reliable methods to find one. We have listed the steps on how to find your polling booth
Voting in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 is scheduled for tomorrow, November 17. The voting in the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 am across all 50 Assembly constituencies. Twenty seats had voted in the first phase of the polling in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023.