Voting in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 is scheduled for tomorrow, November 17. The voting in the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 will begin at 7 am across all 50 Assembly constituencies. Twenty seats had voted in the first phase of the polling in Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023.

Knowing your polling booth is one of the first steps to exercise your franchise. If you're uncertain about your designated polling booth, there are reliable methods to find one. We have listed the steps on how to find your polling booth:

CHHATTISGARH ELECTION VOTING: STEPS TO FIND YOUR POLLING BOOTH -Go to https://voters.eci.gov.in/

-Find “know your polling station and officer" and click on it, you will be directed to another page

-On the new page, enter your EPIC number and captcha code and hit “search"

-The names of your polling officers and polling booth will be displayed on the screen

But what if you don’t have your EPIC number? If you don't possess your EPIC number, you can obtain it by following the steps below.

-Find "search in electoral roll" on the top right of the website and click on it

-Enter your state and select the language on the form shown on the screen

-Add your first name and surname; add your relative’s first name and surname

-Add your date of birth and gender

-Select your district and Assembly constituency; enter the captcha code

-Hit search

-Your details and EPIC number will be displayed on the screen

To cast your votes in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But if you don’t have a voter ID card with you, click here to know what other documents are valid to cast your vote.

The main contenders in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election, the Congress bagged 68 seats out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh, garnering a vote share of 43.9 per cent.

