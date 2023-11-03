Chhattisgarh polls: BJP manifesto promises visit to Ayodhya Ram Temple, filling one lakh vacant govt posts in 2 years
Key highlights of BJP's Chhattisgarh poll manifesto include financial assistance to women, paddy procurement, and gas cylinders for poor families
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has released their manifesto ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on 7 and 17 November. The manifesto highlights filling one lakh vacant government posts in Chhattisgarh in two years and taking people of the state on a visit to Ram temple, which is being constructed in Ayodhya.