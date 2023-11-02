Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi is campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Addressing a rally at Kanker, PM Modi attacked the incumbent Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, saying "Congress and development cannot exist together".

PM Modi accused the Congress government in the state of "corruption" and alleged that its leaders had worked for their own benefit.

Chhattisgarh will face a two-phased election for its 90 assembly seats. Polling will be held on November 7 and November 17 in the state and counting will be held on December 3.

Four other states apart from Chhattisgarh will face polls this month.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Here are ten quotes from PM Modi's speech

-Congress' policy is 'parivarvaad', nepotism and corruption

-They abused me in 2013-14 as I come from OBC community

-In 5 years of Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, only children and relatives of ruling party leaders benefited, not the poor

-Work under PM Awas Yojana will be expedited if BJP returns to power in Chhattisgarh

-BJP's mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity. BJP's mission is to protect the rights of tribals and the backward.

-BJP's resolution is to bring Chhattisgarh among top states in country and protect interests of poor, tribals and backward

-Development cannot take place wherever there is Congress

-Chhattisgarh's rapid growth necessary for developed India. We have to strengthen state's foundation to make it prosperous

-This election is not just to elect an MLA, or Chief Minister, but it is an election to decide your and your children's future

-What did the poor, Dalit, backward, tribal families of Kanker and Bastar get? Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. Congress set a new record for bribery in the government offices

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!