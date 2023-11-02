‘They abused me as I am OBC’, PM Modi targets Congress in poll-bound Chhattisgarh | 10 points
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi is campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Addressing a rally at Kanker, PM Modi attacked the incumbent Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, saying "Congress and development cannot exist together".