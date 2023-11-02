Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Prime Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narendra Modi is campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh. Addressing a rally at Kanker, PM Modi attacked the incumbent Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, saying "Congress and development cannot exist together". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi accused the Congress government in the state of "corruption" and alleged that its leaders had worked for their own benefit.

Chhattisgarh will face a two-phased election for its 90 assembly seats. Polling will be held on November 7 and November 17 in the state and counting will be held on December 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Four other states apart from Chhattisgarh will face polls this month.

Here are ten quotes from PM Modi's speech -Congress' policy is 'parivarvaad', nepotism and corruption {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-They abused me in 2013-14 as I come from OBC community

-In 5 years of Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, only children and relatives of ruling party leaders benefited, not the poor

-Work under PM Awas Yojana will be expedited if BJP returns to power in Chhattisgarh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-BJP's mission is to strengthen Chhattisgarh's identity. BJP's mission is to protect the rights of tribals and the backward.

-BJP's resolution is to bring Chhattisgarh among top states in country and protect interests of poor, tribals and backward

-Development cannot take place wherever there is Congress {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Chhattisgarh's rapid growth necessary for developed India. We have to strengthen state's foundation to make it prosperous

-This election is not just to elect an MLA, or Chief Minister, but it is an election to decide your and your children's future

-What did the poor, Dalit, backward, tribal families of Kanker and Bastar get? Congress gave dilapidated roads and poorly conditioned hospitals and schools to the people of Chhattisgarh. Congress set a new record for bribery in the government offices {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

