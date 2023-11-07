Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: First phase sees 71% voter turnout amid Naxalite violence
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Voting for 10 constituencies was held from 7 am to 3 pm and from 8 am to 5 pm in the rest 10 segments, under tight security.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: The states of Chhattisgarh witnessed a provisional voter turnout of around 71 per cent in the first phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections for 20 constituencies on Tuesday. Notably, the voting was held in separate time slots, amid Naxalite violence and the call for boycott.