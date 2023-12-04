comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Elections / Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: Here's how polling outcome defied exit-polls as BJP takes clear majority in the state
Back Back

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: Here's how polling outcome defied exit-polls as BJP takes clear majority in the state

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: BJP gained majority vote share in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections with 46.27%, while Congress had 42.23%. BJP won 54 seats, Congress won 35 seats and Gondvana Gantantra Party won 1 seat.

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: BJP claimed majority vote share in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections with 46.27% compared to Congress' 42.23%. (Sanjeev Gupta)Premium
Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: BJP claimed majority vote share in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections with 46.27% compared to Congress' 42.23%. (Sanjeev Gupta)

Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: In Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed majority vote share as well including two other states as indicated by December 3 Assembly Election Results. BJP gained vote share of 46.27 per cent as compared to its closest rival Indian National Congress (INC) whose vote share stood at 42.23 per cent. 

Also read: Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 Winners: Check full list of winning candidates from BJP, Congress

Election results to 90-member legislative assembly saw BJP securing absolute majority over 54 constituencies while Congress trailed behind with 35 seats. Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) was able to gain control over one seat, according to the data shared by the Election Commission (EC).

These elections witnessed a total of 1,181 candidates contesting elections against each other where polling in the state was held in two phases. In the first phase that is on November 7, votes were casted in the names of 223 candidates while in the second phase 958 candidates were involved whose polling took place on November 17.

The major parties contesting the assembly elections in Chhatisgarh included BJP, Congress, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Other regional outfits that were a part included Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), the Hamar Raj Party (HRP) and the Left parties.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Mahadev app, Corruption, Tribals' ‘hand’ slaps Congress. Know why

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who stood as Congress candidate from Patan constituency secured decent victory by a margin of 19,723 votes over his closest contender who was distant nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel. Bhupesh Baghel victory comes even as he faces charges and allegations of receiving payoffs in excess of 500 crores from the promoters of the Mahadev betting app.

Former CM Raman Singh who stood as BJP candidate from Rajnandgaon constituency secured victory by a margin of 45,084 votes over his closest contender Congress's Girish Dewangan. Raman Singh is regarded as one of the longest-serving chief ministers of any state.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: 10 key things

In Bastar, Congress's Baghel Lakheshwar secured victory by a small margin of 6,434 votes over his closest rival BJP's Maniram Kashyap. Bastar area is considered to have stronghold of Naxalites, that is tribal communities dominate the area demographically.

BJP candidate Purandar Mishra took lead in North Raipur and won by 23,054 votes over his closest contender Congress's Kuldeep Singh Juneja. Brijmohan Aggarwal of BJP won by 67,719 votes over his closest contender Congress's Mahant Ramsundar Das in the South Raipur constituency. 

BJP's Rajesh Munat emerged victorious by 41,229 votes over Congress's Vikas Upadhyay in West Raipur. Motilal Sahu of BJP won by by 35,750 votes over his closest contender Congress's Pankaj Sharma in rural Raipur.

Also read: Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: BJP regains power with 54 seats, Congress bags 34; CM Baghel resigns

As per the exit polls Congress was slated to win in Chhattisgarh following a stiff contest with BJP. However, yesterday's election results defied exit-poll projections and brought in a clear majority for BJP in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Dec 2023, 08:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App