Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: Here's how polling outcome defied exit-polls as BJP takes clear majority in the state
Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: BJP gained majority vote share in Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections with 46.27%, while Congress had 42.23%. BJP won 54 seats, Congress won 35 seats and Gondvana Gantantra Party won 1 seat.
Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023: In Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed majority vote share as well including two other states as indicated by December 3 Assembly Election Results. BJP gained vote share of 46.27 per cent as compared to its closest rival Indian National Congress (INC) whose vote share stood at 42.23 per cent.